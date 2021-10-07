Russia to order ten more Project 12700 MCMVs

The Russian Navy intends to acquire ten additional Project 12700 (Alexandrit-class) mine countermeasures vessels (MCMVs) following completion of the first batch of the same number.

This was revealed by the navy's Commander-in-Chief, Adm Nikolay Evmenov on 9 September. According to the TASS news agency, Evmenov said that Project 12700 is a good and reliable MCMV, considered among the most modern in the world. He also added that the Russian Navy is satisfied with its capabilities and that is why it intends to order more.

Evmenov made his speech at the laying-down ceremony of the ninth Project 12700 MCMV, Afanasiy …