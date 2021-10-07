Russia to order ten more Project 12700 MCMVs

OSI to provide Integrated Bridge Management Systems for F126 frigates
The contract makes the German Navy OSI’s 24th naval customer.
The Russian Navy intends to acquire ten additional Project 12700 (Alexandrit-class) mine countermeasures vessels (MCMVs) following completion of the first batch of the same number.
This was revealed by the navy's Commander-in-Chief, Adm Nikolay Evmenov on 9 September. According to the TASS news agency, Evmenov said that Project 12700 is a good and reliable MCMV, considered among the most modern in the world. He also added that the Russian Navy is satisfied with its capabilities and that is why it intends to order more.
Evmenov made his speech at the laying-down ceremony of the ninth Project 12700 MCMV, Afanasiy …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
The contract makes the German Navy OSI’s 24th naval customer.
Australian Minister for Defence Industry Melissa Price said the sustainment contracted ‘reflected’ the Government’s continued support of the country’s defence industry.
In September, the Marell M15 was shown at the DSEI event in London.
The announcement of AUKUS and nuclear-propelled submarines for Australia raised more questions than it answered.
The AN/SPN-46 Automatic Carrier Landing System enables pilots to make a 'hands-off' landing in severe sea states and weather conditions.
SeeByte will modify its mission-level autonomy system, Neptune, to demonstrate interoperability between different autonomous systems.