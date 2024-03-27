To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Royal Navy’s Type 31 frigates to receive life rafts from Survitec

27th March 2024 - 17:38 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Each of the Royal Navy’s five general-purpose frigates Type 31 will be fitted with eight life rafts. (Image: Survitec)

Babcock has signed a contract with the survival tech company for forty life rafts, which will be extended into 2028.

Babcock has selected Survitec's survival technology to equip the Type 31 frigates being produced for the UK Royal Navy.

Survival technology company Survitec, which has claimed to be the world’s largest manufacturer of life rafts, will be expected to supply five Type 31 frigates with four 100-person and four25-person life rafts. 

The contract with Babcock, which has been overseeing the construction of the vessels, also included scramble nets and ladders.

The Inspiration-class (Type 31)is a general-purpose frigate currently produced by the Royal Navy. 

Babcock's Arrowhead 140 design was selected for the £1.25 billion (US$1.6 billion)contract in September 2019 which covered five Type 31 frigates, the first of which will be launched this year.

