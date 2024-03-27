Royal Navy’s Type 31 frigates to receive life rafts from Survitec
Babcock has selected Survitec's survival technology to equip the Type 31 frigates being produced for the UK Royal Navy.
Survival technology company Survitec, which has claimed to be the world’s largest manufacturer of life rafts, will be expected to supply five Type 31 frigates with four 100-person and four25-person life rafts.
The contract with Babcock, which has been overseeing the construction of the vessels, also included scramble nets and ladders.
The Inspiration-class (Type 31)is a general-purpose frigate currently produced by the Royal Navy.
Babcock's Arrowhead 140 design was selected for the £1.25 billion (US$1.6 billion)contract in September 2019 which covered five Type 31 frigates, the first of which will be launched this year.
