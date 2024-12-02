To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Royal Navy sails autonomous RIB in UK waters for the first time

2nd December 2024 - 11:23 GMT | by Tony Fyler

RSS

The APAC 24, being tested in Portsmouth Harbour. (Picture: Royal Navy/Crown Copyright)

The RIB trials are expected to inform rapid future RN deployment of autonomous vessel technology.

The UK’s Royal Navy has driven an uncrewed Pacific 24 rigid inflatable boat (RIB) in British waters for the first time.

The Pacific 24 RIB (PAC 24) has been the mainstay of Royal Navy small boat operations since 2015, when it replaced the PAC 22. It has regularly been involved in operations including rescues, intercepting drug runners and moving sailors from ship to shore.

In November 2024, a PAC 24 was put through a week of tests in the Solent, a challenging sailing environment. It was both remotely piloted, and allowed autonomous control by an operator onboard the nearby research

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Tony Fyler

Author

Tony Fyler

Tony Fyler is the Naval Reporter at Shephard. He has experience in business and …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us