Royal Marines to be quipped with new snowmobiles

3rd April 2024 - 17:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Royal Marines recently participated in the large-scale Nordic Response exercise, covering military drills in the Arctic with NATO allies. (Photo: Royal Navy)

The Royal Navy purchased the vehicles from Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) for more than £10 million (US$12.6 million).

The UK Commando Force will receive 159 Lynx Brutal Over Snow Reconnaissance Vehicles for specialised troops operating in extreme cold weather who have been trained for combat and survival in Arctic territory.

The new snowmobiles, produced by a Finnish subsidiary of the Canadian firm BRP, will be supplied after March 2025.

The Royal Navy stated that the Lynx Brutal was equipped to operate in deep snow and reflected commandos’ changing tactics and challenges.

According to the Royal Navy, Royal Marines have previously partly moved on skis and snowshoes in snowy areas. A growing need to move quicker and over longer distances has resulted in the purchase of the new snowmobiles.

According to the Royal Navy, the new snowmobiles will arrive at a similar time as 60 future all-terrain vehicles, which will be expected to replace a fleet of Bv 206s and Viking vehicles.

