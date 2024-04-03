Royal Marines to be quipped with new snowmobiles
The UK Commando Force will receive 159 Lynx Brutal Over Snow Reconnaissance Vehicles for specialised troops operating in extreme cold weather who have been trained for combat and survival in Arctic territory.
The new snowmobiles, produced by a Finnish subsidiary of the Canadian firm BRP, will be supplied after March 2025.
The Royal Navy stated that the Lynx Brutal was equipped to operate in deep snow and reflected commandos’ changing tactics and challenges.
According to the Royal Navy, Royal Marines have previously partly moved on skis and snowshoes in snowy areas. A growing need to move quicker and over longer distances has resulted in the purchase of the new snowmobiles.
According to the Royal Navy, the new snowmobiles will arrive at a similar time as 60 future all-terrain vehicles, which will be expected to replace a fleet of Bv 206s and Viking vehicles.
More from Naval Warfare
-
US Coast Guard plans a $1.1 billion investment in shipbuilding in FY2025
The service has requested funds to procure and build new vessels, as well as modernise its current fleet.
-
Belgium buys Exail’s R7 ROVs for underwater operations
The Belgian Armed Forces have ordered six R7 Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) from the French company Exail to allow for underwater inspection and disposal of explosive ordnance (EOD).
-
Indonesia chooses French Naval Group to support building of two submarines
Indonesia has signed a contract with Naval Group to support the construction of two Scorpene Evolved Full LIB submarines via technology transfer.
-
Frigate building in South America – the fleet renewal challenge
South America has become something of a retirement village warships where the average age of major surface combatants is 40 years, some of which should probably be in a museum. Peru, however, has joined Brazil and Colombia in a group of three countries that have been attempting to modernise their fleets with new frigates and corvettes built in local shipyards.
-
US Coast Guard to invest nearly $500 million in Arctic capabilities
The branch has been seeking icebreakers, cutters, C3 and ISR solutions, as well as uncrewed aerial and maritime platforms.