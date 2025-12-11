Royal Australian Navy sizes up modernisation plans for new and existing capabilities
The Royal Australian Navy (RAN) is undergoing a major transformation. A bevy of new platforms is coming, including Upgraded Mogami frigates, Hunter-class frigates and nuclear-powered submarines. At the same time, however, the navy must manage and refresh existing capabilities.
On underwater capabilities, the RAN will not receive second-hand Virginia-class submarines from the US before 2032, and it is hoped SSN-AUKUS submarines will arrive in the early 2040s. To tide the RAN over, it needs to keep its fleet of Collins-class submarines viable, which it aims to achieve by performing a Life-of-Type Extension (LOTE) programme on Collins-class boats commissioned
