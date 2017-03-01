To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Rolls-Royce wins USCG OPC propulsion contract

1st March 2017 - 15:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Rolls-Royce will deliver propulsion equipment for the US Coast Guard's Offshore Patrol Cutters (OPCs) under a contract with the Eastern Shipbuilding Group, the company announced on 28 February.

The company will supply equipment for the fleet's first nine vessels under the contract, with an option to add two more.

Rolls-Royce will supply controllable pitch propellers, shaft lines and Promas rudders, bow thrusters, steering gear, fin stabilisers and MTU marine generator sets. The four EPA Tier 3 compliant MTU 12-cylinder Series 4000 (1000kW) generator sets will provide each vessel with electrical and loiter propulsion power.

The new vessels will replace the USCG's fleet of Medium Endurance Cutters, providing a capability bridge between the National Security Cutter fleet and the Fast Response Cutter fleet. Construction of the OPCs will begin in 2018 with delivery of the first vessel scheduled for 2021.

Sam Cameron, senior vice president, sales and business development, Rolls-Royce, said: 'The OPC is the US Coast Guard's largest shipbuilding programme and we are extremely proud to be confirmed as a major supplier to Eastern Shipbuilding Group on a project that will transform future capability.

'This contract marks one of the most comprehensive Rolls-Royce systems packages ever to be selected for a coast guard vessel, and we're looking forward to delivering and integrating our marine technology into this new and highly capable ship.'

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

