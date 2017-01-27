To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Rolls-Royce engines for UNPAVs

27th January 2017 - 10:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Two high speed vessels being built by Intermarine for the Italian Navy will be powered by Rolls-Royce engines and waterjets, the company announced on 25 January.

The high-speed multi-purpose vessels (UNPAV) are being built at Intermarine’s Sarzana shipyard. Each 40m long vessel will be powered by three MTU 2000 series diesel engines connecting to three Kamewa S4 water jets.

The UNPAV will be used by the Operational Incursion Group (GOI) of the Italian Navy’s special forces for maritime traffic control, human trafficking, counter terror and anti-piracy operations and for evacuating personnel from crisis areas. 

Don Roussinos, Rolls-Royce, president – naval said: ‘We are proud to have been chosen to provide the best technologies for missions such as these. We invest to develop solutions best suited for just such complex naval operations as those undertaken by the GOI.'

