Rolls-Royce engines for UNPAVs
Two high speed vessels being built by Intermarine for the Italian Navy will be powered by Rolls-Royce engines and waterjets, the company announced on 25 January.
The high-speed multi-purpose vessels (UNPAV) are being built at Intermarine’s Sarzana shipyard. Each 40m long vessel will be powered by three MTU 2000 series diesel engines connecting to three Kamewa S4 water jets.
The UNPAV will be used by the Operational Incursion Group (GOI) of the Italian Navy’s special forces for maritime traffic control, human trafficking, counter terror and anti-piracy operations and for evacuating personnel from crisis areas.
Don Roussinos, Rolls-Royce, president – naval said: ‘We are proud to have been chosen to provide the best technologies for missions such as these. We invest to develop solutions best suited for just such complex naval operations as those undertaken by the GOI.'
More from Naval Warfare
-
C-Worker 15 large USV displayed at Oceanology International 2024
L3 Harris has a list of USVs, including C-Worker 4, 5 and 6, which range in weight from 1,000kg to 4,500kg. Its latest system, C-Worker 15, weighs in at 14,500kg.
-
Third generation of Remus 100 family UUV unveiled
The latest iteration is built on 600 UUVs to 30 countries, including 14 NATO members. Nine countries operate the Remus 100 and the Remus 300 is in service with the USN.
-
HMS St Albans returns to service after upgrade
Of the 16 Type 23s built, 12 are still in service with the Royal Navy and will be replaced by the Type 26 frigates, while the other three have been sold to the Chilean Navy and are in service as the Cochrane-class.
-
Taiwan launches first IDS submarine in attempt to deter Chinese aggression
Taipei’s morale-boosting US$1.5 billion submarine project has entered the water as Taiwan ramps up attempts to stall Chinese hostility.
-
Babcock wins $707 million HMS Victorious support and upgrade contract
The UK Royal Navy’s Vanguard class of ballistic missile submarines (SSBN) provide the UK with its continuous-at-sea deterrent (CASD) coverage and have done so since 1994 when the boats started to replace the Resolution-class submarines. Second of class, HMS Victorious, entered service in 1995.
-
Plans halted for joint German-Dutch frigate replacement
Cooperation between the governments of Germany and the Netherlands on a replacement air defence frigate project for their respective fleets will likely be cancelled.