Rohde & Schwarz delivers first Australian enhanced Cape-class boat

As communication systems integrator, Rohde & Schwarz has upgraded Australia's Cape-class vessels to utilise the company’s customised Naval Integrated Communications System (NAVICS) to provide secure and reliable communications.

Following market tendencies, Rohde & Schwarz abandoned outdated TDM technology for the upgrade and instead focused on modern industry standards and COTS hardware, eliminating the risk of expensive obsolete equipment.

A multilevel security architecture allows secure trusted and tamper-proof communications between multiple domains with different security classifications.

Gareth Evans, MD at Rohde & Schwarz Australia, highlighted: ‘The system they’ve integrated into Cape Otway is the first multi-level security NAVICS system to have completed this level of operational preparedness anywhere in the world.'

Austal is the primary supplier on the contract, providing shipbuilding expertise, manufacturing work and testing the vessels following the installation of NAVICS.

A total of six vessels will be built under the contract announced in May 2020. The delivery of the first boat was initially expected for September 2021, while the final boat will be handed over by mid-2023.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the contract is worth A$324 million ($238 million), and it will take the total Cape-class vessels between the Border Guard and navy to 16.