Flight2 system for Greek Navy’s P-3
Lockheed Martin has selected Rockwell Collins’ Flight2 integrated avionics system to bring the Greek Navy’s P-3 aircraft into compliance with upcoming mandates for unrestricted global airspace operation, the company announced on 23 October.
The Flight2 integrated avionics upgrade will convert the flight deck into an all-glass cockpit, making for easier viewing of critical information on the primary and multi-function flight displays, and the engine instrument display system.
The system also includes integrated communications and identification friend or foe Mpde 5 five capabilities to ensure mission readiness.
The Flight2 system is built on architecture compliant with communications, navigation, surveillance and air traffic management systems, supportable and sustainable to meet current and future aviation requirements.
Dave Schreck, VP and general manager of Airborne Solutions for Rockwell Collins, said: ‘P-3 pilots will experience a whole new level of flight through greater situational awareness, improved communications capabilities and useful alerts.
‘They’ll be able to achieve their missions more effectively to make it home safely.’
