River blot on BAE Systems’ maritime results

21st February 2019 - 15:15 GMT | by Richard Thomas in London

BAE Systems has created a £47 million ($61 million) loss provision for the Batch 2 River-class OPV build, after identifying programme quality issues, some of which saw the first vessel, HMS Forth, returned to the care of company by the Royal Navy in 2018.

The news was revealed in the company's financial results for 2018, published on 21 February. The company had previously stated that ‘some of its processes were not good enough’ in the River programme and had initiated efforts to rectify the issue

The run of five Batch 2 River OPVs has been controversial

