RH Marine and Naval Group partnership moves Dutch submarine programme forward
Naval Group, which won the contract to deliver four Orka-class submarines for the Royal Netherlands Navy last year, has signed a contract with RH Marine to collaborate on the Replacement Netherlands Submarine Capability (RNSC) programme.
The partnership between the French industrial defence company Naval Group and Dutch marine solutions and systems integration company RH Marine is aimed at underpinning the Industrial Cooperation Agreement (ICA) that was signed between the Netherlands and Naval Group last September.
RH Marine’s expertise lies in developing hardware, software and services and integrated systems in the maritime and naval defence industry. The new agreement between the
