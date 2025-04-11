To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • Raytheon’s Barracuda completes anti-mine tests as company looks to expand role

Raytheon’s Barracuda completes anti-mine tests as company looks to expand role

11th April 2025 - 10:45 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Maryland

RSS

The Barracuda UUV is propelled by four small water jets. (Photo: Raytheon)

Raytheon successfully completed tests in February of the Barracuda uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) mine-neutralisation system which the company is building for the US Navy (USN).

Raytheon has completed months of testing with its Barracuda UUV in the mine-neutralisation role, notably in an untethered mode, but the company is now looking to how the system can be used to provide other capabilities.

Bill Guarini, Raytheon’s director of naval systems and sustainment, told Shephard at this week’s Sea-Air-Space 2025 about the company’s expectations for the Barracuda which is being developed for the USN.

According to Guarini, the company is confident that the UUV will “not just support mine neutralisation, but also other missions like subsea/seabed warfare and other navy missions.”

Tests for the Barracuda have been underway

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Author

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Wilder Alejandro Sánchez is an analyst who covers defense & security, geopolitical, and trade issues …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us