Raytheon’s Barracuda completes anti-mine tests as company looks to expand role
Raytheon has completed months of testing with its Barracuda UUV in the mine-neutralisation role, notably in an untethered mode, but the company is now looking to how the system can be used to provide other capabilities.
Bill Guarini, Raytheon’s director of naval systems and sustainment, told Shephard at this week’s Sea-Air-Space 2025 about the company’s expectations for the Barracuda which is being developed for the USN.
According to Guarini, the company is confident that the UUV will “not just support mine neutralisation, but also other missions like subsea/seabed warfare and other navy missions.”
Tests for the Barracuda have been underway
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
UK Royal Navy Type 31 frigate enters capability insertion period with Babcock
The capability insertion phase will upgrade the navy's Type 31 frigates with modern systems in addition to those specified during its design phase.
-
Aselsan completes Barbaros frigate mid-life upgrade project
The upgrade has replaced a significant number of systems and elements with indigenous Turkish technology.
-
HII and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries sign MoU to explore shipbuilding collaboration
The Memorandum of Understanding focused on speeding up naval shipbuilding and production in both companies.
-
Latest Virginia-class submarine, USS Iowa, commissioned
SSN-797 was commissioned as USS Iowa, the first Virginia-class submarine of the second Trump administration. It was described as “just the beginning” of a revitalisation of US naval shipbuilding by Secretary of the Navy John Phelan.
-
Raytheon, Nammo and Northrop Grumman join forces to produce MK72 solid rocket motors
MK72 is a crucial capability for the SM-3 interceptors and the Aegis BMD system.
-
Horizon-class vessels complete critical design review in mid-life upgrade
The critical design review puts the vessels on course to be fully upgraded by the end of 2030.