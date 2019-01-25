To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Raytheon receives Aegis fire control system order

25th January 2019 - 10:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Raytheon has received a $72.4 million contract to produce MK 99 fire control systems for the Aegis weapon system, the company announced on 22 January.

The contract, awarded by the US Naval Sea Systems Command, also covers Aegis modernisation production requirements and associated engineering services.

As the interface between the radar and the missile for the Aegis system, the MK99 fire control system communicates with the missile control station, notifying it of the air threat, and then illuminates the target to be destroyed.

Work on this contract is expected to be completed by April 2022.

