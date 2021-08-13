Raytheon obtains SSBN research contract

Raytheon is conducting research for the ONR on novel non-acoustic phenomenologies in SSBN operations (pictured is USS Nebraska). (Photo: USN/Seaman Joseph Weiser​)

ONR seeks physics-based analysis of ‘novel non-acoustic phenomenologies’ with submarines.

Raytheon Missiles & Defense is to work on a three-year contract worth $9.51 million from the USN Office of Naval Research (ONR) to explore ‘scientific investigations of novel non-acoustic phenomenologies associated with SSBN [nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine] security and submarines in general’, the DoD announced on 10 August.

Physics-based analysis in the Science and Technology Research for the SSBN Security Technology Program, also known as Oban 3, will include the development of new products in signature modelling and validation, clutter modelling and validation, signal processing algorithm development and countermeasure concept development.

Raytheon won the contract after a competitive process under a Long Range Broad Agency Announcement for Navy and Marine Corps Science & Technology.