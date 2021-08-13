Raytheon obtains SSBN research contract

US new SECNAV sets sights on China (Opinion)
Raytheon Missiles & Defense is to work on a three-year contract worth $9.51 million from the USN Office of Naval Research (ONR) to explore ‘scientific investigations of novel non-acoustic phenomenologies associated with SSBN [nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine] security and submarines in general’, the DoD announced on 10 August.
Physics-based analysis in the Science and Technology Research for the SSBN Security Technology Program, also known as Oban 3, will include the development of new products in signature modelling and validation, clutter modelling and validation, signal processing algorithm development and countermeasure concept development.
Raytheon won the contract after a competitive process under a Long Range Broad Agency Announcement for Navy and Marine Corps Science & Technology.
Turkish surface vessel and submarine programmes are increasing in ambition, scope and cost.
During trials, the Otter Pro robot boat surveyed a 7,000m2 area in just 40min.
In its 2021-2023 multi-year defence planning document, Italy has committed funding to develop its DDX future destroyer, along with various other naval programmes.
The UK RN is scoping out options for its next surface-to-surface guided weapons system but it has yet to move forward with plans for an interim Harpoon anti-ship missile replacement.
The USN conducts shock trials of new ship designs to ensure that vessels meet mission requirements and withstand battle conditions.