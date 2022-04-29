Raytheon gains another RAM contract modification

Naval Sea Systems Command is exercising FY2022 options with Raytheon Missiles and Defense to provide the USN and German Navy with Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) Mod 5 Guided Missile Launching System (GMLS) requirements and spares.

Work on the latest $55.4 million contract modification will be performed in Germany and various US locations, and is expected to be completed by February 2025, the DoD announced on 28 April.

The Mk GMLS holds 21 RIM-116 RAM rounds.

The RAM system — in use with nine navies worldwide — was jointly developed under an international cooperative programme between the US and Germany, and is designed to provide anti-ship missile defence for naval platforms.