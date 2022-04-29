Raytheon gains another RAM contract modification

Fincantieri delivers second Qatari corvette
Delivery of the new Damsah OPV for Qatar follows the first-in-class Musherib, which Fincantieri delivered in January.
Naval Sea Systems Command is exercising FY2022 options with Raytheon Missiles and Defense to provide the USN and German Navy with Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) Mod 5 Guided Missile Launching System (GMLS) requirements and spares.
Work on the latest $55.4 million contract modification will be performed in Germany and various US locations, and is expected to be completed by February 2025, the DoD announced on 28 April.
The Mk GMLS holds 21 RIM-116 RAM rounds.
The RAM system — in use with nine navies worldwide — was jointly developed under an international cooperative programme between the US and Germany, and is designed to provide anti-ship missile defence for naval platforms.
Delivery of the new Damsah OPV for Qatar follows the first-in-class Musherib, which Fincantieri delivered in January.
Israel Aerospace Industries is providing its ALPHA 3D AESA radar for installation on two new corvettes for the Philippine Navy.
At the high end, the USN’s plans could deliver a fleet of 367 vessels by 2032; however, the lowest alternative would only provide a fleet of 316 ships and submarines.
Swiftships has previously supplied a host of vessels to the Egyptian Navy, including minehunters, survey vessels, and patrol boats.
Babcock announces keel laying ceremony for UK Royal Navy’s new Type 31 frigate, with the first of its class expected to be launched by 2023.
Pakistan is on to a good thing with Turkey as it gains experience in warship design and construction, moving from the Babur class towards the Jinnah class.