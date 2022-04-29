To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Raytheon gains another RAM contract modification

29th April 2022 - 16:46 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Mk 49 Guided Missile Launching System for the RIM-116 Rolling Airframe Missile. (Photo: USN)

Raytheon is providing RAM Mod 5 launcher spares and other components for the German and US navies.

Naval Sea Systems Command is exercising FY2022 options with Raytheon Missiles and Defense to provide the USN and German Navy with Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) Mod 5 Guided Missile Launching System (GMLS) requirements and spares.

Work on the latest $55.4 million contract modification will be performed in Germany and various US locations, and is expected to be completed by February 2025, the DoD announced on 28 April.

The Mk GMLS holds 21 RIM-116 RAM rounds.

The RAM system — in use with nine navies worldwide — was jointly developed under an international cooperative programme between the US and Germany, and is designed to provide anti-ship missile defence for naval platforms.

