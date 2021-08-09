Raytheon Anschütz introduces Naval ECDIS NX

HII awarded $273 million USN maintenance contract
HII will support USN aircraft carriers and west coast surface ships, using a 'find, fix and train’ model.
Raytheon Anschütz has introduced a new modular Warship Electronic Chart Display and Information System (WECDIS) called Naval ECDIS NX.
The application is used for ‘safe, efficient navigation and enhanced tactical awareness of naval surface ships and submarines’, the Raytheon Technologies subsidiary announced.
Naval ECDIS NX ‘seamlessly integrates’ into the Warship Integrated Navigation and Bridge System from Raytheon Anschütz, the company added.
The new WECDIS is based on a commercial ECDIS and offers customers additional military features as required. Among these new overlays and features are: navigational and tactical overlays, including sensors, effectors and military grid systems; navigation aids for special missions, including target intercept and search and rescue; and anti-submarine warfare.
Features and chart options are individually configurable, from an ECDIS with certain additional mission functions to a full WECDIS according to the NATO STANAG 4564 Edition 3.
Björn Schröder, product manager for WECDIS at Raytheon Anschütz, said: ‘The modular approach with Naval ECDIS NX ensures mission effectiveness, as it is designed to budget with customisable capability upgrades by pure means of software configuration at any time.’
Solution from Californian companies blends unmanned naval and aerial capabilities
Poland will choose between designs from Navantia, Babcock and ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems in 2022.
ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems has been selected to potentially provide the Polish Navy with Meko frigates.
USS Nantucket will be the 14th Freedom-class LCS out of 16 planned for the USN.
India's second aircraft carrier commences maiden sea trials, but more carriers are needed.