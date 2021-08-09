Raytheon Anschütz introduces Naval ECDIS NX

Naval EDCIS NX screen. (Photo: Raytheon Anschütz)

New features and overlays to WECDIS are designed to improve mission effectiveness

Raytheon Anschütz has introduced a new modular Warship Electronic Chart Display and Information System (WECDIS) called Naval ECDIS NX.

The application is used for ‘safe, efficient navigation and enhanced tactical awareness of naval surface ships and submarines’, the Raytheon Technologies subsidiary announced.

Naval ECDIS NX ‘seamlessly integrates’ into the Warship Integrated Navigation and Bridge System from Raytheon Anschütz, the company added.

The new WECDIS is based on a commercial ECDIS and offers customers additional military features as required. Among these new overlays and features are: navigational and tactical overlays, including sensors, effectors and military grid systems; navigation aids for special missions, including target intercept and search and rescue; and anti-submarine warfare.

Features and chart options are individually configurable, from an ECDIS with certain additional mission functions to a full WECDIS according to the NATO STANAG 4564 Edition 3.

Björn Schröder, product manager for WECDIS at Raytheon Anschütz, said: ‘The modular approach with Naval ECDIS NX ensures mission effectiveness, as it is designed to budget with customisable capability upgrades by pure means of software configuration at any time.’