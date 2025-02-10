To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Quantum technology will revolutionise anti-submarine and anti-mine warfare, says Thales UK CTO

Quantum technology will revolutionise anti-submarine and anti-mine warfare, says Thales UK CTO

10th February 2025 - 14:59 GMT | by Tony Fyler in London

RSS

Quantum magnetometers like this could change what anti-submarine warfare looks like. (Photo: Thales UK)

Quantum technology could radically enhance underwater visibility of hostile vessels and mines – and deliver PNT in GNSS-deprived areas.

Quantum technology is set to revolutionise the capabilities that navies have at their disposal.

Shephard spoke to Paul Gosling, chief technology officer at Thales UK, about the ways in which the new technology, based on the principles of quantum science, could transform the work of naval fleets.

Gosling explained there were four main areas right now where quantum technology could make an enormous difference to naval defence: quantum sensing; quantum position, navigation and timing (PNT); quantum computing; and what he called “quantum insurance”.

Quantum sensing detects micro-variations 

AI, and particularly generative AI, is already part and parcel of many modern naval

