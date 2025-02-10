Quantum technology will revolutionise anti-submarine and anti-mine warfare, says Thales UK CTO
Quantum technology is set to revolutionise the capabilities that navies have at their disposal.
Shephard spoke to Paul Gosling, chief technology officer at Thales UK, about the ways in which the new technology, based on the principles of quantum science, could transform the work of naval fleets.
Gosling explained there were four main areas right now where quantum technology could make an enormous difference to naval defence: quantum sensing; quantum position, navigation and timing (PNT); quantum computing; and what he called “quantum insurance”.
Quantum sensing detects micro-variations
AI, and particularly generative AI, is already part and parcel of many modern naval
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
Royal Navy’s Type 31 frigate to use half the crew of the Type 23 and embrace automation
The Royal Navy’s Type 31 frigate is incorporating automation, reduced crew requirements and enhanced living conditions into its design as the force attempts to meet modern operational demands.
-
Egypt wins $625 million US deal to modernise its Ambassador IV fast-attack ships
The State Department said the sale will increase the Egyptian Navy's tactical capabilities.
-
Singapore’s navy starts naval patrols with uncrewed vessels
The unmanned patrol vessels have utilised collision-avoidance AI and expertise from Western allies in their design and construction.
-
US Navy seeks the best combinations of crewed vessels with commercial UAVs and USVs
The service will conduct Operation Southern Spear to identify the most appropriate manned/unmanned formations for domain awareness and counternarcotics operations.