Raytheon nets MDA’s first-ever multiyear contract

Raytheon has locked in $2.1 billion in orders for Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block IB interceptors, in a watershed development that marks the first time the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) has executed a multi-year procurement contract.

Company executives said that consolidating five years of planned purchases (between FY2019 and FY2023) into a single contract allowed Raytheon to offer the SM-3 Block IB at the lowest unit price to date and provide stability for the supplier base, which includes more than 100 companies across 12 states.

‘Having a multi-year for our workhorse BMD [ballistic missile defence] missile for the US Navy really