Pakistani corvette programme passes twin milestones
The Ada-class corvette construction programme for the Pakistan Navy (PN) made headway in the first two weeks of June.
The keel of the first of four ships was laid on 5 June at the Istanbul Naval Shipyard in Turkey, some nine months after the first steel was cut. The first module of the ship with part of the keel was laid on the slipway, as traditional keel-laying procedures make little sense for modular shipbuilding.
Four days later, Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW) held a steel-cutting ceremony for the first Ada-class vessel to be built in Pakistan.
