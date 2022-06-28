Philippines orders six OPVs from South Korea
The Philippine Navy (PN) will be getting six OPVs from Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) in South Korea, after Manila signed a KRW744.9 billion ($579.2 million) contract on 27 June.
Among the dignitaries attending the ceremony at the Philippine Department of National Defense in Manila were Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, and Sam-Hyun Ka, President of Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering. The latter is the parent company of HHI.
Shephard reported last month that the PN’s technical working group had already settled on HHI’s offering. Furthermore, the Department of Budget and Management released an initial 10% of funds for the acquisition on
