Peruvian Navy boosted by shipyard SIMA’s progress

The Peruvian state-run shipyard SIMA has reported recent advances regarding several projects for the Peruvian Navy.

On 2 January, the shipyard posted photos on social media of the future Makassar-class landing platform dock (LPD) BAP Paita (AMP-157), which is currently being built at SIMA’s Callao facilities.

‘We have placed the mast and the final modules,’ the post explained. The Peruvian Navy already operates Paita’s sister vessel, BAP Pisco (AMP-156). Paita has a length of 122m and can transport 557 personnel including 100 crew, 450 troops and seven additional passengers.

The shipyard has also put back in the water the submarine