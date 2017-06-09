Patrol vessel bound for French Guiana
The French Navy has taken command of its second and final Guyanese Light Patrol Vessel (PLG), P734 La Résolue, which was officially handed over by its manufacturer, Socarenam shipyard, on May 30, at Boulogne-sur-mer.
The new vessel departed for Brest on 8 June, where its crew will complete its training ahead of the ship’s departure for its base port of Dégrad-des-Cannes in French Guiana later in the summer.
La Résolue is the second of two PLGs ordered by the French Navy in 2015 to replace its two P400 patrol vessels based in French Guiana: the P687 La Capricieuse and the
