Palfinger Marine wins Singapore deals to supply Slipway Systems for MRCVs
Singapore’s Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) has awarded Palfinger Marine a contract to supply Slipway Systems for the Republic of Singapore Navy’s (RSN) six Multi-Role Combat Vessels (MRCVs).
Slipway Systems are used to launch and recover boats at sea. They minimise the requirement for manual assistance as they do not require the use of lifting solutions or hooks.
Each vessel is being built by Singapore shipbuilder ST Engineering Marine and will be fitted with two large Palfinger Marine-supplied PQBS-SR Slipway Systems and stern doors.
The platforms will be delivered between 2026 and 2031, with a long-term service agreement providing lifetime support also being signed as part of the contract.
Palfinger Marine also supplied two Slipway Systems to Singapore’s eight Independence-class Littoral Mission Vessels (LMVs), the last of which was commissioned in January 2020.
