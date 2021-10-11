OCEA launches latest offshore patrol vessel

Gyptis prepares for launch. (Photo: OCEA)

New OPV called Gyptis will be operated by French coastal patrol agency DAM.

French shipbuilder OCEA has launched its latest OPV 150 vessel called Gyptis.

The offshore patrol vessel is undergoing sea trials before its scheduled delivery to the French Directorate of Maritime Affairs (DAM - also known as Affaires Maritimes) in early 2022, OCEA stated on 11 October.

DAM will deploy Gyptis for EEZ surveillance, fisheries protection and coastal patrols.

Gyptis is 46.2m long with a beam of 8.5m. It accommodates two semi-rigid boats and an optional UAV for ISR and interception missions.

The vessel can carry up to 22 people at a speed of 18kt. Its range is 2,880nmi at 12kt, with optimal endurance of two weeks.