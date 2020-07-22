OCCAR enlists Naviris for Horizon MLU feasibility study

Naviris will conduct a midlife upgrade (MLU) feasibility study into the four Horizon-class frigates in the French Navy, under a contract signed with OCCAR on 22 July.

This followed an R&T contract in June between the two parties.

The French and Italian navies each operate two Horizon-class ships.

Naviris (a 50:50 JV between Fincantieri and Naval Group) work on the feasibility study with Horizon-class combat system suppliers Leonardo, Thales, Eurosam, MBDA and Sigen.

The study, to be developed over the next 12 months, will focus primarily on the anti-air warfare capabilities of the four vessels. It aims to identify and analyse modifications to be implemented on the four ships, in order to increase their capabilities until the end of their life cycle.

Shephard Defence Insight expects the four Horizon-class vessels to go out of service from 2048-2050.

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Horizon Class