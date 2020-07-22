OCCAR enlists Naviris for Horizon MLU feasibility study
Naviris will conduct a midlife upgrade (MLU) feasibility study into the four Horizon-class frigates in the French Navy, under a contract signed with OCCAR on 22 July.
This followed an R&T contract in June between the two parties.
The French and Italian navies each operate two Horizon-class ships.
Naviris (a 50:50 JV between Fincantieri and Naval Group) work on the feasibility study with Horizon-class combat system suppliers Leonardo, Thales, Eurosam, MBDA and Sigen.
The study, to be developed over the next 12 months, will focus primarily on the anti-air warfare capabilities of the four vessels. It aims to identify and analyse modifications to be implemented on the four ships, in order to increase their capabilities until the end of their life cycle.
Shephard Defence Insight expects the four Horizon-class vessels to go out of service from 2048-2050.
As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to our Defence Insight and Premium News subscribers, our curated defence news content provides the latest industry updates, contract awards and programme milestones.
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from European Naval Sector Special Report
-
RIMPAC 2024 brings more navies together than ever before for biennial warfare exercise
RIMPAC 2024 offered 29 national navies opportunities to train together for combat readiness in multiple domains, including underwater.
-
Italian OPV to include BLoS communications equipment
Vessel to be commissioned in 2022; three others may follow
-
Type 212CD talks hit a snag
Technological requirements seem to be a bone of contention between Germany and Norway, but both MoDs remain confident that the programme will proceed
-
Spey embarks on delivery voyage
River class Batch 2 construction phase comes to an end with departure of HMS Spey from BAE Systems shipyard in Scotland
-
Turkish industry unveils new USV
Launch of the first USV in the Ulaq family is scheduled for December this year, to be followed by missile firing tests early in 2021
-
French Navy takes aim at RapidFire
Close-in weapon system to arm French naval vessels with additional potential to install it on land platforms