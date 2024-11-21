Norway invites four nations to talk partnerships over new frigates

Norway has invited four leading NATO nations to discuss strategic partnerships to build new frigates for the Royal Norwegian Navy. The US, UK, France and Germany will be invited to the table.

The current Norwegian Fridtjof Nansen-class vessels are in need of replacement and the Norwegian Ministry of Defence has begun looking for partner nations to help deliver them.

Norway minister of defence Bjørn Arild Gram said the frigates represented “the largest acquisition planned for the Norwegian Armed Forces in the coming years”, and that “Norway is an important maritime nation in NATO, and through this and other maritime investments