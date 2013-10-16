Northrop Grumman wins French E-2C Hawkeye work

Northrop Grumman has been issued a $34.5 million contract by the US Navy to upgrade the French Navy’s fleet of three E-2C Hawkeyes with an upgraded Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) system. The new system will increase commonality and interoperability between the French fleet and the US Navy’s E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft.

As well as updating the IFF system, AN/APX-122A IFF Mode 5/Mode S Interrogators and AN/APX-123 IFF Mode 5/Mode S Transponders will also be installed on the French fleet.



The French Navy is the only country other than the United States to operate its E-2 Hawkeyes from an aircraft carrier, and the two navies have conducted numerous exercises to ensure the Hawkeye remains relevant to requirements. The French Navy has operated its fleet since 2000.



Bart LaGrone, vice president, E-2/C-2 programs, Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems, said: ‘Northrop Grumman has had a long and collaborative partnership with the French Navy, extending back to October 1997. Through that partnership, we've observed the proactive and innovative approach the French Navy takes to maintaining relevancy of its E-2 Hawkeye fleet and personnel.’