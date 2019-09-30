Newest P-8A joins RAAF fleet

The Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF’s) newest P-8A Poseidon has been welcomed into the fleet at a ceremony in Seattle, US.

The aircraft is now undergoing its verification and validation flying in the US and will join the rest of the fleet in Australia, where it will be based at RAAF Base Edinburgh in South Australia

Ten of the twelve aircraft are already operating in Edinburgh, with the remaining two aircraft expected to be in Australia by January 2020.

The P-8A maritime surveillance aircraft fleet is being introduced by the RAAF for anti-submarine warfare, maritime and overland ISR missions, and support for search and rescue operations.

Minister for Defence, Linda Reynolds, said: ‘The arrival of the latest aircraft provides the government with enhanced flexibility to support multiple operations and will play an important role in maintaining border security.’