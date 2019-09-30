Newest P-8A joins RAAF fleet
The Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF’s) newest P-8A Poseidon has been welcomed into the fleet at a ceremony in Seattle, US.
The aircraft is now undergoing its verification and validation flying in the US and will join the rest of the fleet in Australia, where it will be based at RAAF Base Edinburgh in South Australia
Ten of the twelve aircraft are already operating in Edinburgh, with the remaining two aircraft expected to be in Australia by January 2020.
The P-8A maritime surveillance aircraft fleet is being introduced by the RAAF for anti-submarine warfare, maritime and overland ISR missions, and support for search and rescue operations.
Minister for Defence, Linda Reynolds, said: ‘The arrival of the latest aircraft provides the government with enhanced flexibility to support multiple operations and will play an important role in maintaining border security.’
More from Naval Warfare
-
Northrop Grumman’s Manta Ray completes testing
Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation was selected in 2021 to build and test and Manta Ray unmanned underwater vehicle (UUVs). A second platform has been under development by PacMar Technologies.
-
US Navy takes delivery of New Jersey SSN
The USN’s Virginia-class SSNs are replacing the old Los Angeles-class SSNs. The Virginia-class SSNs are fitted with the latest sensors and weapons and around 48 submarines are planned, with a total of 38 currently ordered.
-
BMT and DNV partner to meet Australia’s heavy landing craft requirement
Under Project Land 8710 Phase 2, Australia has been seeking to acquire an undisclosed number of Littoral Manoeuvre Vessels to replace the Balikpapan-class. The programme has an estimated value of AU$1.4 billion (US$910 million), with IOC slated for 2032.