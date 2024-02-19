New US Navy expeditionary ship commissioned

Turkish Gür-class submarines set for upgrade
The Turkish Navy has four Gür-class submarines with the first vessel laid down in February 2000 at Gölcük Naval Shipyard. The submarines were commissioned between April 2006 and June 2008.
The fourth Lewis B Puller-class Expeditionary Sea Base (ESB) sealift replenishment vessel, the USS John L Canley (ESB 6), was commissioned on 17 February.
Built by General Dynamics NASSCO, six ships have so far been delivered across two variants: two Expeditionary Transfer Dock (ESD) and six ESB with the final two of the latter, Robert E Simanek (ESB 7) and Hector A Cafferata Jr (ESB 8), under construction.
The vessel has become the navy’s fourth ESB, with the others being USS Lewis B Puller (ESB-3), USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB-4) and USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5).
The ships support a variety of maritime-based missions including Special Operations Forces and Airborne Mine Counter Measures. The ships have a four-spot flight deck, mission deck and hangar, and have been designed around four core capabilities: aviation facilities, berthing, equipment staging support, and command and control assets.
Shephard Defence Insight noted that the ESBs have a full load displacement of 90,000t, measure 239.3m in length, have a beam of 50m and a draft of 10.5m.
Powered by a commercial diesel-electric propulsion system, the vessels have a top speed of 15kt and a range of 9,500nm with 34 Military Sealift Command personnel.
The design features fuel and equipment storage, repair spaces, magazines, mission planning spaces and accommodation for up to 250 personnel. It can support MH-53 and MH-60 helicopters and MV-22 tilt rotors.
The ESBs have been equipped with a Mk-105 magnetic influence minesweeping sled, AN/AQS-24A mine hunting sonar system, AN/ASQ-232 airborne mine neutralisation system and the Mk-103 mechanical mine, Mk-104 acoustic mine and AN/SPU-1W magnetic minesweeping systems.
The four Spanish (S 70/Galerna) boats entered service between 1983 and 1985, but have now all been decommissioned, leaving Spain with just one active submarine.
The much-anticipated Enhanced Lethality Surface Combatant Fleet review has allocated billions of dollars towards enhancing the Royal Australian Navy’s fleet.
As Ecuador attempts to combat so-called “terrorist networks”, the country has turned to the US and Turkey for equipment, while domestic construction and acquisition of new naval platforms has remained a slow process.
The operation in the Arabian Sea involved the US Coast Guard Sentinel-class fast-response cutter USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr assigned to US Naval Forces Central Command.
The Russian Federation Navy submarine service has struggled to modernise in recent years, but progress on two main acquisition programmes could mean that it has turned a corner.