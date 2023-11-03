New US Navy chief of naval operations sworn in after long delay

After months of delays Adm Lisa Franchetti was sworn in as chief of naval operations for the US Navy on 2 November following a career of high-profile roles withing the service, including commander of US Naval Forces in Korea, commander of Carrier Strike Group 9, commander of Carrier Strike Group 15 and vice-chief of Naval Operations.

Adm Franchetti, the first woman to hold the position, has been double-jobbing as both the vice-chief of naval operations and acting chief, a situation caused by delays to the promotion system arising from a roadblock in the US Senate.

During a Senate Armed Services Committee Nomination Hearing in September, Senator Elizabeth Warren said: ‘The services are telling me that even after the holds are lifted, the promotion system will be tangled up for months or years to come.

‘So, what is your best estimate of how long it will take the Navy's promotion system to recover?’

Adm Franciettie said: ‘It will take years to recover from the … promotion delays that we would see forward.’

Gen David Allvin was appointed to be the USAF chief of staff and Lt Gen Chris Mahoney was also confirmed to be the USMC assistant commandant. Despite the senior roles being confirmed, hundreds of other roles remain in limbo for service.