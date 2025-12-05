New UK-Norway pact covers warship, missile and autonomous system collaboration

The UK and Norway have further enhanced their shared operational capabilities this week as the two countries entered an agreement aimed at protecting North Atlantic infrastructure and bolstering shared maritime defences in light of increasing Russian activity in the area.

The Lunna House Agreement, signed by UK Defence Secretary John Healey and his Norwegian counterpart Tore O Sandvik on 4 December 2025, covers several aspects on which the UK Royal Navy (RN) and the Norwegian Royal Navy (NRN) will work together on operations as well as the development of advanced equipment.

It follows on from a commitment made by the two