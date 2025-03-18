New three-way deal spurs mine countermeasure advances in UAE

Exail has signed a contract with UAE-based Edge Group entity ADSB and the TII to develop new autonomous mine countermeasure (MCM) solutions which will be built domestically in the UAE.

As part of the collaboration, ADSB has launched the 170 M-Detector vessel, which was first unveiled at NAVDEX 2023. Equipped with advanced autonomous control systems and Exail’s mine identification and disposal systems, the 17m vessel will detect, classify, identify and neutralise underwater mines with enhanced precision.

On its reveal in 2023, Shephard Defence Insight reported that the 170 M-Detector was equipped with a sensor suite that included the retractable iXBlue