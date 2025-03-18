To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

New three-way deal spurs mine countermeasure advances in UAE

18th March 2025 - 10:59 GMT | by Giovanni Rasio, Tony Fyler in London

Exail's Inspector 125 USV, which will be upgraded by the collaboration. (Photo: Exail)

Exail, Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) and the Technology Innovation Institute (TII) are collaborating to add new technology to mine countermeasure solutions.

Exail has signed a contract with UAE-based Edge Group entity ADSB and the TII to develop new autonomous mine countermeasure (MCM) solutions which will be built domestically in the UAE.

As part of the collaboration, ADSB has launched the 170 M-Detector vessel, which was first unveiled at NAVDEX 2023. Equipped with advanced autonomous control systems and Exail’s mine identification and disposal systems, the 17m vessel will detect, classify, identify and neutralise underwater mines with enhanced precision.

On its reveal in 2023, Shephard Defence Insight reported that the 170 M-Detector was equipped with a sensor suite that included the retractable iXBlue

Giovanni Rasio

Author

Giovanni Rasio

Giovanni Rasio is the Research Lead at Shephard Group, overseeing the Research Team and leading …

Read full bio
Tony Fyler

Author

Tony Fyler

Tony Fyler is the Naval Reporter at Shephard

He has experience in business and …

Read full bio

