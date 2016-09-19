To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

New Naval Security Team for RCN

19th September 2016 - 15:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The Royal Canadian Navy has announced plans to form a Naval Security Team (NST) to enhance the safety and security of its ships and personnel while on deployment.

The team is being formed to help relieve the force protection burden placed on a ship’s company when deployed, leaving crew to focus on their key mission set.

The NST will be composed primarily of naval reservists and will include a full-time command team to ensure personnel, training and equipment are available for deployment.

The 30-50 personnel strong team will provide port force protection and host nation liaison, along with supporting intelligence requirements in foreign ports.

Training of the team will be tailored to meet specific mission requirements; namely use of force, rules of engagement training, more advanced weapons training, small boat tactics, communications, deployed logistics and liaison skills.

Commander Jeffrey White, Officer-in-Charge of the NST concept, said: ‘The NST starts with a command and support cell, and then has other teams attached like Lego blocks as the mission dictates. These attached layers will include a security or 'force protection' section, a tactical boat section, a mobile repair team and intelligence support.’

The inaugural NST will be deployed in the Spring/Summer of 2017 to support ships as part of Westploy, an operation aimed at building strong ties between the RCN and the navies of Asia-Pacific countries, while also promoting peace and security in the Pacific region.

