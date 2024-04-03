To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

New medium-class hopper dredge for US Department of Defense

3rd April 2024 - 17:55 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The new MCHD will have a maximum hopper capacity of 6,000 cubic yards (4,587.6 cubic metres) and a maximum dredging depth of 65 feet (19.8 metres). (Photo: USACE)

The medium-class hopper dredge (MCHD) will be constructed in Eastern Shipbuilding Group’s Florida facilities and delivered by 2027.

The US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has contracted Eastern Shipbuilding Group to design and build a new MCHD for the US Department of Defense.

It will replace the 57-year-old dredge McFarland, which is currently one of four oceangoing hopper dredges owned and operated by USACE.

Eastern Shipbuilding Group stated that the new MCDH would join the USACE’s Ready Reserve Fleet and aid its navigation mission.

The dredge will be delivered together with the Dutch shipbuilding company Royal IHC and its design will be based on the latter company’s Beagle TSHD series.

Eastern Shipbuilding Group has delivered a number of dredges in recent years including the ISHD Magdalen in 2017 and the ISHD R.B. Weeks in 2023.

