New medium-class hopper dredge for US Department of Defense

The US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has contracted Eastern Shipbuilding Group to design and build a new MCHD for the US Department of Defense.

It will replace the 57-year-old dredge McFarland, which is currently one of four oceangoing hopper dredges owned and operated by USACE.

Eastern Shipbuilding Group stated that the new MCDH would join the USACE’s Ready Reserve Fleet and aid its navigation mission.

The dredge will be delivered together with the Dutch shipbuilding company Royal IHC and its design will be based on the latter company’s Beagle TSHD series.

Eastern Shipbuilding Group has delivered a number of dredges in recent years including the ISHD Magdalen in 2017 and the ISHD R.B. Weeks in 2023.