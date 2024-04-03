New medium-class hopper dredge for US Department of Defense
The US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has contracted Eastern Shipbuilding Group to design and build a new MCHD for the US Department of Defense.
It will replace the 57-year-old dredge McFarland, which is currently one of four oceangoing hopper dredges owned and operated by USACE.
Eastern Shipbuilding Group stated that the new MCDH would join the USACE’s Ready Reserve Fleet and aid its navigation mission.
The dredge will be delivered together with the Dutch shipbuilding company Royal IHC and its design will be based on the latter company’s Beagle TSHD series.
Eastern Shipbuilding Group has delivered a number of dredges in recent years including the ISHD Magdalen in 2017 and the ISHD R.B. Weeks in 2023.
The Belgian Armed Forces have ordered six R7 Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) from the French company Exail to allow for underwater inspection and disposal of explosive ordnance (EOD).
Indonesia has signed a contract with Naval Group to support the construction of two Scorpene Evolved Full LIB submarines via technology transfer.
South America has become something of a retirement village warships where the average age of major surface combatants is 40 years, some of which should probably be in a museum. Peru, however, has joined Brazil and Colombia in a group of three countries that have been attempting to modernise their fleets with new frigates and corvettes built in local shipyards.
The branch has been seeking icebreakers, cutters, C3 and ISR solutions, as well as uncrewed aerial and maritime platforms.