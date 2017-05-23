New hulls for Russian border guard

The border guard branch of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSS) received its first Project 22100 Ocean-class patrol ship recently and also began construction of a series of patrol hovercraft of the Project A25PS.

The first Project 22100 vessel was transferred to its permanent base in Murmansk in early February. Named Polyarnaya Zvezda (Polar Star), it was officially commissioned with the FSS in a ceremony in Kronshtadt near St Petersburg last December.

The ship was built at A.M.Gorky plant in Zelenodolsk and was launched on 21 May 2014 but the tests proved to be very protracted undertaking, and were not completed