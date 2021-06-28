New Brazilian frigates to include Rohde & Schwarz comms

Rohde & Schwarz will supply the communications and intelligence suites for the Brazilian Navy’s Tamandaré-class frigate programme. (Photo: Rohde & Schwarz)

German company to provide IP-based naval communications system for four Tamandaré-class vessels.

Tamandaré-class frigates for the Brazilian Navy will feature communications and intelligence suites from Rohde & Schwarz (R&S), after the Águas Azuis consortium selected the German firm.

R&S announced on 28 June that it is to develop, design, produce, integrate and accept the external and internal communication suite and it will also supply communications electronic support measures.

The company will provide its NAVICS fully IP-based integrated communications system for the frigates, for instance, as well as cutting-edge antenna systems.

Águas Azuis comprises ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, Embraer Defense & Security and Atech. The consortium is building four frigates in Brazil based on the MEKO A100 design as part of the Tamandaré programme.

Deliveries are scheduled from 2024 to 2029. Shephard Defence Insight estimates a $400 million cost per vessel.

‘Rohde & Schwarz already has systems installed onboard [Brazilian] naval vessels (Barroso class) and with the air force. This means the current solution will extend joint interoperability in the Brazilian armed forces,’ said Hansjörg Herrbold, VP of the naval market segment at R&S.