New anti-mine technology delivered to French and Royal Norwegian navies
The French Navy has taken possession of the world’s first mine counter measures system based around uncrewed vehicles from Thales.
As part of the Franco-British Maritime Mine Counter Measures (MCMM) programme, the drones take human operators out of potential danger zones while maintaining effective mine counter measures.
The first system delivered to the French Navy included an unmanned surface vehicle (USV) equipped with a towed sonar, which allowed the USV to detect and classify naval mines.
The system could be operated either from the safety of the land, from a mother ship, or even from an opportunistic vessel. With autonomous functioning
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
HII revenues down in 2024, but Mission Technologies arm blooms
The shipbuilder has been dealing with a pre-Covid 19 backlog as well as winning new business.
-
Egypt wins $625 million US deal to modernise its Ambassador IV fast-attack ships
The State Department said the sale will increase the Egyptian Navy's tactical capabilities.
-
Singapore’s navy starts naval patrols with uncrewed vessels
The unmanned patrol vessels have utilised collision-avoidance AI and expertise from Western allies in their design and construction.