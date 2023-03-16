Netherlands donating two minehunters to Ukraine

The Netherlands will donate two Alkmaar-class Tripartite MCMVs to Ukraine starting in 2025, the Dutch defence minister announced during a visit to Ukraine.

Sea mines have become a clear and present danger in the Black Sea, with large numbers deployed in the waters during the course of the Russian invasion.

The Royal Netherlands Navy is replacing its MCMV with a new capability under a joint programme with Belgium.

The delivery of the two tripartite MCMVs to Ukraine will come after the Dutch receive their new capabilities.

Nonetheless, Ukrainian crews will begin training on the ships in the second half of this year.

A total of 45 Tripartite-class minehunters have been built.

Ukraine has also secured two former UK RN Sandown-class minehunters under the Ukrainian Naval Capabilities Enhancement Programme (UNCEP) deal.