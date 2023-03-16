To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Netherlands donating two minehunters to Ukraine

16th March 2023 - 17:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Two Alkmaar-class MCMVs will be heading to Ukraine in 2025. (Photo: US DoD)

The Netherlands will also supply Kyiv with drone detection radars and M3 bridge and ferrying systems to enable rapid river crossing.

The Netherlands will donate two Alkmaar-class Tripartite MCMVs to Ukraine starting in 2025, the Dutch defence minister announced during a visit to Ukraine.

Sea mines have become a clear and present danger in the Black Sea, with large numbers deployed in the waters during the course of the Russian invasion.

The Royal Netherlands Navy is replacing its MCMV with a new capability under a joint programme with Belgium.

The delivery of the two tripartite MCMVs to Ukraine will come after the Dutch receive their new capabilities.

Nonetheless, Ukrainian crews will begin training on the ships in the second half of this year.

A total of 45 Tripartite-class minehunters have been built.

Ukraine has also secured two former UK RN Sandown-class minehunters under the Ukrainian Naval Capabilities Enhancement Programme (UNCEP) deal.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us