NAVSEA seeks proposals for T-ATS
The US Navy has released a draft request for proposals for the detailed design and construction of a new class of up to eight towing, salvage and submarine rescue ships.
Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) is looking for a proven commercial design on which to base the T-ATS vessels, which will replace Powhatan-class fleet ocean tugs (T-ATF) and Safeguard-class rescue and salvage ships (T-ARS) in service with Military Sealift Command.
A procurement contract for the lead ship is likely to be awarded in the second half of 2017, for delivery in 2020, with options for the remaining seven
