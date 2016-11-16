To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

NAVSEA seeks proposals for T-ATS

16th November 2016 - 12:00 GMT | by Jon Rosamond in London

The US Navy has released a draft request for proposals for the detailed design and construction of a new class of up to eight towing, salvage and submarine rescue ships.

Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) is looking for a proven commercial design on which to base the T-ATS vessels, which will replace Powhatan-class fleet ocean tugs (T-ATF) and Safeguard-class rescue and salvage ships (T-ARS) in service with Military Sealift Command.

A procurement contract for the lead ship is likely to be awarded in the second half of 2017, for delivery in 2020, with options for the remaining seven

