To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

NAVSEA orders additional naval EW systems from Northrop Grumman

30th May 2022 - 12:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

AN/SLQ-32(V)7 SEWIP Block 3 array pictured in 2019. (Photo: Northrop Grumman)

The USN requires more AN/SLQ-32(V)7 Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP) Block 3 systems.

Northrop Grumman is manufacturing more AN/SLQ-32(V)7 Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP) Block 3 systems for the USN under a new $254.41 million contract modification from Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA).

Work will be carried out at multiple US locations for completion by  September 2025, the DoD announced on 27 May.

Northrop Grumman received LRIP authorisation for SEWIP Block 3 in January 2019.

SEWIP Block 3 is the third in a series of block upgrades of the AN/SLQ-32(V) EW system. It will be installed initially in a hemisphere configuration on Arleigh Burke-class destroyers but is scalable for other USN ship classes.

The software-defined and hardware-enabled open architecture SEWIP Block 3 system supports the USN Distributed Maritime Operations CONOPS.

It is employed on USN surface vessels to defeat legacy and emerging anti-ship threats using electronic attack methodologies.

SEWIP Block 3 also provides an improved capability for non-kinetic electronic attack options.

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us