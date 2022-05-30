NAVSEA orders additional naval EW systems from Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman is manufacturing more AN/SLQ-32(V)7 Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP) Block 3 systems for the USN under a new $254.41 million contract modification from Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA).
Work will be carried out at multiple US locations for completion by September 2025, the DoD announced on 27 May.
Northrop Grumman received LRIP authorisation for SEWIP Block 3 in January 2019.
SEWIP Block 3 is the third in a series of block upgrades of the AN/SLQ-32(V) EW system. It will be installed initially in a hemisphere configuration on Arleigh Burke-class destroyers but is scalable for other USN ship classes.
The software-defined and hardware-enabled open architecture SEWIP Block 3 system supports the USN Distributed Maritime Operations CONOPS.
It is employed on USN surface vessels to defeat legacy and emerging anti-ship threats using electronic attack methodologies.
SEWIP Block 3 also provides an improved capability for non-kinetic electronic attack options.
