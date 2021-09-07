Naval Warfare magazine: nuclear submarines, Australian naval power and more

COMMENT: House of cards

The USN has high ambitions, but investment is needed as outdated shipyard infrastructure could undermine its ability to field and maintain a 355-ship navy.

Features include:

Billion-dollar boats

In some respects the ultimate expression of naval power projection, nuclear submarines are an expensive asset to procure and field. With key programmes plagued by delays and cost overruns, does being a member of the SSN or SSBN club provide a good return on investment for modern navies?

Shipshape and Brisbane fashion

As the UK Carrier Strike Group transits to Asia-Pacific, it is useful to examine the naval capabilities of regional powers. In this article, Shephard takes an in-depth look at the Royal Australian Navy’s modernisation efforts.

Sea of troubles

The Eastern Mediterranean naval market is volatile, with drives to cement indigenous shipbuilding capabilities and shifting political alliances creating a complex environment for would-be suppliers of naval vessels to the region.

In the line of duty

EOD is a necessary role, but extremely dangerous for those involved. AUVs can help protect lives by assuming responsibility for the most dangerous aspects of MCM and other waterborne missions.

On the surface

For the foreseeable future, the US surface fleet will be protected by the AN/SLQ-32 and AN/ALQ-248 EW systems. But what avant-garde technologies might supplement or replace them over the longer term?

