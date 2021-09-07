Naval Warfare magazine: nuclear submarines, Australian naval power and more

UK confirms minehunter retirement dates
The UK will have paid off its existing mine countermeasure fleet by 2031.
COMMENT: House of cards
The USN has high ambitions, but investment is needed as outdated shipyard infrastructure could undermine its ability to field and maintain a 355-ship navy.
Billion-dollar boats
In some respects the ultimate expression of naval power projection, nuclear submarines are an expensive asset to procure and field. With key programmes plagued by delays and cost overruns, does being a member of the SSN or SSBN club provide a good return on investment for modern navies?
Shipshape and Brisbane fashion
As the UK Carrier Strike Group transits to Asia-Pacific, it is useful to examine the naval capabilities of regional powers. In this article, Shephard takes an in-depth look at the Royal Australian Navy’s modernisation efforts.
Sea of troubles
The Eastern Mediterranean naval market is volatile, with drives to cement indigenous shipbuilding capabilities and shifting political alliances creating a complex environment for would-be suppliers of naval vessels to the region.
In the line of duty
EOD is a necessary role, but extremely dangerous for those involved. AUVs can help protect lives by assuming responsibility for the most dangerous aspects of MCM and other waterborne missions.
On the surface
For the foreseeable future, the US surface fleet will be protected by the AN/SLQ-32 and AN/ALQ-248 EW systems. But what avant-garde technologies might supplement or replace them over the longer term?
Integrated Common Processor provides a common Integrated Undersea Surveillance Systems signal processing and display system software and hardware suite.
Australia has received the Triton NITE system to assist with the arrival of its first aircraft.
Communications upgrades are on the way for five New Zealand naval vessels.
In the coming year, Taiwan has set aside money for new ASW helicopters and to upgrade its relatively toothless frigates.
Raytheon continues design agent and engineering support for the Mk31 Rolling Airframe Missile used by the US and Japanese navies.