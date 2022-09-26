Naval Warfare magazine: Next-gen undersea warfare; Asia-Pacific competition; and more

What’s inside this edition:

Comment: Wisdom of Solomons? Shifting power dynamics in the Indo-Pacific

While Pacific island nations may be small, including maritime zones, they constitute 15% of the world’s surface and can offer support to navies across this area, or not. Considering this factor, the Solomon Islands’ growing relationship with China is geopolitically significant.

Features include:

Deep thought

With naval sensors and uncrewed assets proliferating in complex networks across all layers of the world’s oceans and the skies above them, the traditional role of the submarine as a solitary ISR or weapons delivery platform is undergoing a fundamental rethink.

Containment and sovereignty: Naval procurement strategies across the Asia-Pacific

From the sick man of Asia to a rapidly industrialised global superpower, China now seeks to enforce its influence throughout the Asia-Pacific region. The nation’s aggressive foreign policy directly shapes its neighbours’ procurement strategies, as they hope to contain Beijing’s advances and protect national sovereignty.

Holding course: Steering the development of submarine propulsion

Submarine propulsion falls into two categories, nuclear and diesel-electric. While the former is more expensive, it allows for range and endurance only limited by the ability to feed a boat’s crew; meanwhile, advances in batteries and air-independent propulsion mean conventional submarines can stay submerged for longer.

Heated debate: Utilising super-hot gas for next-generation stealth

Plasma stealth is an emerging technology potentially threatening the ability of radars and naval electronic support measures to detect and track anti-ship missiles.

A NATO lake, but too late?

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has focused the minds of NATO members (and aspirant members) with a Baltic coastline. Will an enlarged alliance and a flurry of naval procurement be enough to shift the security balance in the region?

Bonus content coming soon.

Read the edition:

Visit Shephard Media Magazine Portal