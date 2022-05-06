Naval Warfare magazine: Aircraft carriers; European joint projects and more

What’s inside this edition:

Comment: Down, but not out

The sinking of the Russian Navy’s Black Sea flagship, although not evidence of a sea change in the naval domain, is a far cry from the pre-emptive self-sinking of Ukraine’s own flagship. Donation of increasingly advanced materiel demonstrates increased faith in Ukraine’s ability to resist the invasion.

Vital asset or floating target? Aircraft carriers in the age of missiles

Aircraft carriers continue to be some of the most expensive and valuable tools in naval fleets. However, with the proliferation of new and advanced missiles creating A2/AD bubbles, the ships’ utility has been questioned.

MUUVing with the times: Seafloor threats drive UUV development

As concerns over seafloors becoming a new arena of warfare grow, navies are increasingly seeking systems capable of autonomous underwater operations. Companies are consequently stepping up to meet surging demand.

Enablers of power: Next-generation support ships

Behind every great navy, there is a great auxiliary. While destroyers and aircraft carriers are widely seen as the most powerful tools in a navy’s arsenal, ships that keep the fleet going are never far behind.

European joint projects: The complexities of collaboration on the old continent

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused a re-evaluation of the European security landscape. The EU may politically join European nations, but its approach to defence lacks a similar unitarian approach. Shephard breaks down how and when member states work together on naval developments.

The inexorable rise of the Turkish naval industry

Turkey’s defence industry has made remarkable progress in the last few decades, being increasingly able to develop indigenous systems for domestic and international customers alike. But are these advances more evolution than revolution?

Protecting the North Atlantic: The surprise element

Russian threats of nuclear strikes on the capitals of Europe have resurfaced in the context of the invasion of Ukraine. Against this backdrop, the importance of ASW has been re-emphasised with particular focus on the North Atlantic.

