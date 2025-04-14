Naval modernisation accelerates amid geopolitical tension and tech evolution

Heightened concern over regional security — from the Red Sea to the North Atlantic — is reshaping naval priorities. The proliferation of aerial threats from actors such as the Houthis has revived investment in anti-air weapon systems.

Simultaneously, Russia’s enduring emphasis on its submarine fleet — especially its SSNs and improved Kilo-class platforms — has intensified demand for anti-submarine warfare (ASW) capabilities across the Atlantic and Mediterranean. This has placed ASW squarely at the centre of procurement strategies.

Countries such as the UK and Norway, which guard key maritime chokepoints such as the GIUK gap, have led the charge. Yet