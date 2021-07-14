Naval Group selected as technical coordinator for EU USSPs

Technical issues force HMS Diamond out of Carrier Strike Group
RN Type 45 destroyer HMS Diamond has detached from the UK's Carrier Strike Group due to 'technical issues', adding to a long history of the class's mechanical problems.
Naval Group will act as a technical coordinator for the European Unmanned Semi-Fixed Sea Platforms for Maritime Surveillance (USSPS) project, led by Greece's ETME.
The group's solution is based on a patented concept developed by ETME.
The USSPS system will integrate and coordinate C5ISTAR capabilities, generating a maritime surveillance network of sensors based on semi-fixed unmanned platforms.
The platforms will be designed to enable deployment in any geographical region and operate in adverse environmental conditions.
USSPS is set to combine legacy systems and new solutions to improve maritime surveillance capabilities and reduce mission-related costs.
The ETME-led consortium includes Naval Group, Navantia, Applied Intelligence Analytics and Sener Aeroespacial, among others.
The keel for Germany’s ninth Braunschweig-class K130 corvette has been laid during a pared-back ceremony at Lürssen’s Peene shipyard.
According to Italian media sources, Morocco is reportedly negotiating to acquire two FREMM frigates from Italy.
Germany and Norway have placed a long-awaited contract for six Type 212 Common Design (CD) submarines from Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS), the largest order in the company’s history.
Israel Shipyards is supplying the Israeli Navy with four Shaldag MK V boats which will be adapted to meet its requirements.