Naval Group selected as technical coordinator for EU USSPs

ETME CEO Antonios Peppas (left) and Naval Group senior executive vice president for development Allain Guillou (right). (Photo: Naval Group.)

Naval Group has been assigned a leading role in the USSPS project, which aims to create an unmanned miniaturised oil rig technology-based platform capable of persistent maritime surveillance.

Naval Group will act as a technical coordinator for the European Unmanned Semi-Fixed Sea Platforms for Maritime Surveillance (USSPS) project, led by Greece's ETME.

The group's solution is based on a patented concept developed by ETME.

The USSPS system will integrate and coordinate C5ISTAR capabilities, generating a maritime surveillance network of sensors based on semi-fixed unmanned platforms.

The platforms will be designed to enable deployment in any geographical region and operate in adverse environmental conditions.

USSPS is set to combine legacy systems and new solutions to improve maritime surveillance capabilities and reduce mission-related costs.

The ETME-led consortium includes Naval Group, Navantia, Applied Intelligence Analytics and Sener Aeroespacial, among others.