To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Naval Group launches Alsace FREMM frigate

26th April 2019 - 10:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Naval Group has launched the first of two FREMM frigates with reinforced air defence capabilities being built for the French Navy at its shipyard in Lorient, France.

With a length of 142m, Alsace has a displacement of 6,000t and can achieve a maximum speed of 27kt. The vessel can accommodate 119 personnel (+ 14 for the helicopter crew).

The vessel is equipped with the multifunction Herakles radar, Aster 15, 30 and Excocet MM 40 missiles, the MU 90 torpedo, reinforced radar and communication capabilities, optimised mast, and the SETIS combat management system with specific anti-air defense functions.

The frigate will provide air defence support to the French Navy’s Charles de Gaulle aircraft-carrier within an aero-naval or amphibious group.

Naval Group is on contract to deliver the two anti-air defence frigates Alsace and Lorraine, in 2021 and 2022.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us