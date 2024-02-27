NATO’s largest exercise for decades is shaping future transatlantic security
Regarded as the largest NATO exercise in decades, STDE24 will involve 90,000 personnel, more than 50 warships – including aircraft carriers – upwards of 80 aircraft and more than 1,100 combat vehicles from 31 NATO allies and Sweden.
A key focus area of the exercise, which will run through to May, will be the so-called “Transatlantic Reinforcement”. The exercise will consist of rapidly deploying forces and resources from North America to Europe to counter a potential conflict in the Old Continent.
The first part of STDE24, which has already started, has included maritime-focused live exercises in the Atlantic, Spain, the
UK government defends nuclear submarine fleet after missile misfire
The UK Royal Navy’s Vanguard-class of ballistic missile submarines (SSBN) provide the UK with its continuous-at-sea deterrent (CASD) coverage and have done so since 1994. The Vanguards will themselves be replaced by the new Dreadnought-class SSBNs from the 2030s.
Italy’s Fincantieri and UAE’s Edge Group sign for naval joint venture
Edge’s joint venture with Fincantieri will boost Abu Dhabi Ship Building’s growth potential and open the door to the region for its Italian partner.
Is Australia’s plan for the surface fleet viable?
Australia’s long-awaited Enhanced Lethality Surface Combatant Fleet review has recommended significant changes to the future make-up of the country’s surface fleet. It has received sharp criticism from some experts who claim the recommendations have not gone far enough, while others have described it as an attempt to run before being able to walk.
Turkey celebrates milestone in national submarine steel production
Turkey’s attempts to construct indigenous submarine projects has taken a step closer to reality with the delivery of domestically manufactured steel for submarines.