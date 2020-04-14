NATO wraps up UK-led Joint Warrior exercise

Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 (SNMG1) on 9 April concluded the UK-led Joint Warrior exercise, which also involved vessels from Denmark, Germany, Norway and the US.

Designed to train submarine and surface vessel units to operate in different environments and improve knowledge of combat tactics, the exercise also supports the UK Submarine Commanders Course.

Alongside SNMG1, the USS Donald Cook and RFA Tideforce from the UK Royal Fleet Auxiliary also participated in Joint Warrior off the northwest coast of Scotland.

Cdre Yngve Skoglund, Commander of SNMG1, commented: ‘We are a component of the Very High Readiness Forces available to NATO and must be able to stay ready, even in times like this.’

