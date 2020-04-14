NATO wraps up UK-led Joint Warrior exercise

Japan accelerates naval shipbuilding with new OPVs, destroyers and amphibious craft
Japan Marine United has made advances in OPV construction, as it unveils next-gen DDGX concepts and expands fast-landing craft fleet for island defence.
Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 (SNMG1) on 9 April concluded the UK-led Joint Warrior exercise, which also involved vessels from Denmark, Germany, Norway and the US.
Designed to train submarine and surface vessel units to operate in different environments and improve knowledge of combat tactics, the exercise also supports the UK Submarine Commanders Course.
Alongside SNMG1, the USS Donald Cook and RFA Tideforce from the UK Royal Fleet Auxiliary also participated in Joint Warrior off the northwest coast of Scotland.
Cdre Yngve Skoglund, Commander of SNMG1, commented: ‘We are a component of the Very High Readiness Forces available to NATO and must be able to stay ready, even in times like this.’
Japan Marine United has made advances in OPV construction, as it unveils next-gen DDGX concepts and expands fast-landing craft fleet for island defence.
Puerto Rico-based firm announces it expansion into the ”fast-growing and urgently needed” maritime unmanned market.
The Secretary of Homeland Security said the branch needed “counter-UAS technology in every cutter”.
Logistic support ships (LSS) are essential for sustained naval operations, especially during extended deployments far from home ports.
Despite bolstering its patrol fleet with new Evolved Cape-class vessels, the Royal Australian Navy’s offshore patrol vessel programme remains mired in delays, indecision and criticism over underwhelming capabilities.
The glider, named SG-1 Fathom, has been designed to be scalable and affordable, and can be deployed for up to three months at a time, according to Helsing.