NATO Allies share maritime mine-clearing techniques to combat a growing international menace

25th September 2024 - 09:35 GMT | by Tony Fyler

US Navy EOD technicians working with Ukrainian Navy counterparts during Exercise Sea Breeze 24. (Photo: MC2 Jackson Adkins)

The US and many other countries came together to share mine-clearing protocols at Exercise Sea Breeze in the Black Sea, aiming to make navigation pathways safer.

Exercise Sea Breeze 24-3 brought the US Navy together with NATO Allies and partners to conduct mine countermeasures. The demonstration of techniques highlighted the growing maritime mine threat, especially in the Black Sea due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 8 and Mobile Diving and Salvage Company (MDS) 2–3 worked with their NATO Allies, as well as nations such as Ukraine, to show and share procedures for safe mine recognition and clearance.

The US 6th Fleet led the pre-planning and coordinated logistics, while EODMU 8, usually headquartered in Rota, Spain, led the planning and execution.

Tony Fyler is defence reporter at Shephard.

