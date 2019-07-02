Moscow orders new submarines
The Russian MoD has placed orders for two Project 885M (Yasen-M-class) nuclear-powered submarines and two Project 677 (Lada-class, pictured) diesel-electric submarines to boost its sub-surface fleet.
The orders were revealed by Russian government officials attending a defence exhibition in late-June, with hints towards the platform types subsequently being provided.
Manufacture of the two Project 885M submarines will take place at Sevmash near Arkhangelsk in the northwest Russia, while the Project 667 vessels will be built at the Admiralteyskye Verfy shipyard near St Petersburg.
No information regarding delivery dates or contract values have been revealed so far.
Both Project 677
