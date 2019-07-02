To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Moscow orders new submarines

2nd July 2019 - 16:13 GMT | by Alexander Mladenov, Krassimir Grozev in Sofia

The Russian MoD has placed orders for two Project 885M (Yasen-M-class) nuclear-powered submarines and two Project 677 (Lada-class, pictured) diesel-electric submarines to boost its sub-surface fleet.

The orders were revealed by Russian government officials attending a defence exhibition in late-June, with hints towards the platform types subsequently being provided. 

Manufacture of the two Project 885M submarines will take place at Sevmash near Arkhangelsk in the northwest Russia, while the Project 667 vessels will be built at the Admiralteyskye Verfy shipyard near St Petersburg. 

No information regarding delivery dates or contract values have been revealed so far.

Both Project 677

